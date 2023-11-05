Germany

German police say the hostage situation at Hamburg Airport is over. Man in custody, girl is safe

The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport has ended around 18 hours after a man drove his vehicle through the gates of the airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside

By Kirsten Grieshaber

Getty

The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ended Sunday afternoon, around 18 hours after a man drove his vehicle through the gates of the airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside, authorities said. The man was arrested and the girl appears to be unharmed.

Hamburg police tweeted that “the hostage situation is over. The suspect has left the car with his daughter. ... The child appears to be unharmed.”

Police also said that “the man was arrested by the emergency services without resistance.”

The airport in the northern German city had been closed to passengers and flights canceled since Saturday night when the man, who was armed, broke through an airport gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon, according to German news agency dpa. The man drove the vehicle just outside a terminal building and parked it under a plane.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Authorities said the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a child abduction.

Police said that the 35-year-old man had his 4-year-old daughter inside the car whom he had reportedly taken by force from the mother in a possible custody battle.

A psychologist has been negotiating with the man for 18 hours. Nobody was injured during the standoff since all passengers had evacuated the airport, police said.

U.S. & World

California 8 hours ago

‘They wanted to kill me': Swimmer says otters bit him 12 times in California lake

Israel-Hamas War 9 hours ago

Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting

The mother of the abducted girl also arrived at the airport on Sunday morning and was getting psychological support, German news agency dpa reported.

A pediatrician also arrived at the airport to look after the girl once the hostage-taking is over, dpa reported.

More than 100 flights were canceled and several planes were rerouted. Thousands of travelers have been affected by the standoff and hundreds were put up at hotels close by.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Germany
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us