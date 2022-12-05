Game of Thrones Convention Coming to LA

Calling all Game of Thrones fans. This weekend, there’s going to be an official convention coming to LA.

This is the first ever officially licensed convention for GOT.

The event will run from Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11.

The convention will even have a special guest appearance from Kit Harington, also known as “Jon Snow” in the series.

HBO

Guests can also take part in a dance party where Kristian Nairn, who plays Hodor, will be the DJ.

Other special guests from the worldwide phenomenon will be:

Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen)

Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys “The Sea Snake” Velaryon)

Matthew Needham (Larys Strong)

Tom Glynn-Carney (King Aegon II Targaryen)

Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark)

Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy)

Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon)

Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane)

Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne)

The convention is sponsored by Warner Bros. and Creation Entertainment, and brought to life by actual fans. The three-day experience will feature panel discussions, cosplay, and trivia competitions, photo ops, autograph signing sessions, exclusive Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon merchandise, and more.

There are no age requirements, but it is not recommended for children. The convention will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown LA. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here to go to the official website.