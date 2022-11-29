‘Horrific': Frederick Deputies Kill Suspect Who Stabbed His Parents, Authorities Say

Frederick County, Maryland, deputies shot and killed an armed man suspected of stabbing his parents, killing his father, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies went to a house in the 5800 block of Haller Place at 2:12 a.m. after the suspect's sister called to report the attack, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

First responders found a man — believed to be the suspect's father — outside, down the street from the home. The mother was inside with apparent stab wounds, authorities said.

While first responders performed CPR, deputies encountered the suspect, who was armed, authorities said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Three deputies fired at the suspect, who died on the scene, authorities said. Information about their identity wasn’t immediately released.

Deputies in Frederick County, Maryland, shot and killed a suspect accused of stabbing his mother and father, killing the man, authorities said.

The father was taken to a local hospital, then pronounced dead, authorities said.

The mother was taken by helicopter to a trauma center in Baltimore and is in stable condition. Her injuries were found to be superficial, authorities later said.

No deputies were reported injured. The 911 caller was not injured.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said the crime scene stretched throughout the house.

"This is a very large crime scene, a pretty horrific crime scene," Jenkins said.

A knife was recovered at the scene, and a homicide investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement shut down roads in the area, a relatively new residential neighborhood. Authorities said they had not been called to the family's address before.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigative Division will investigate the deputy-involved shooting with assistance from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

Police body cameras captured some of the incident, and that footage is set to be released within 14 days, said Thomas Lester of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigation Division. The deputies involved are set to be identified within 48 hours.

The Independent Investigations Division is tasked with independently investigating police shootings in Maryland.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.