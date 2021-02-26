Florida Wallet Hero a Mystery Man No Longer

Debra Crosby is still searching for the right things to say after meeting the man who was a mystery to her until Wednesday.

"I just wanted you to know how awesome Johnny is," she said with a smile.

Crosby lost her wallet at a Jacksonville, Florida Walmart over the weekend. A man who later identified himself as Johnny found it in the parking lot and drove to her home in Yulee to hand-deliver it.

Crosby's Ring camera recorded his good deed.

"So, he probably did take 45 minutes to an hour extra to do all that," Crosby explained.

Johnny's friends saw him featured in a story on NBC affiliate WTLV Monday and urged him to call Crosby. She was at Yulee Middle School at the time.

"I answer and I hear this guy say, 'Hello, Ms. Crosby? It's me. The guy with your wallet.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I was truly beginning to think you were an angel and you have flown away because no one has told us who you were,'" Crosby said.

