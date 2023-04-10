Florida GOP Legislator Apologizes After Calling Transgender People ‘Mutants' and ‘Demons'

A Republican state legislator in Florida apologized Monday after he called transgender people "demons" and "mutants" at a legislative hearing.

State Rep. Webster Barnaby had lashed out at transgender people earlier in the day at a Commerce Committee hearing on the Safety in Private Spaces Act, a bill that would criminalize using restrooms that match people's gender identities when the restrooms don’t match their “biological sex.”

"We have people that live among us today on planet Earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet. This is the planet Earth with God-created men, male, and women, female," he said.

"That’s right, I called you demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world," he added.

Barnaby later offered an apology. “I would like to apologize to the trans community for referring to you as demons,” he said.

