Long Beach

Floodwaters submerge cars on street in Long Beach

A flash flood warning was issued for Long Beach and nearby communities in southern LA County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flooding due to hours of steady overnight rainfall left cars submerged Thursday morning on a street in Long Beach.

The cars were in water up to their rooflines on Willow Street near State Route 103. The Long Beach Police Department asked drivers to stay away from the location.

Floodwaters submerge cars on Willow Street in Long Beach Thursday Feb. 1, 2024.
NBCLA
Floodwaters submerge cars on Willow Street in Long Beach Thursday Feb. 1, 2024.

Both sides of Willow Street were closed due to flooding. Cars remained stuck in the high water just before 9 a.m. as more rain continued to fall.

There were no immediate reports of anyone trapped inside the cars.

More flooding was reported near the 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway. Both side of PCH from Seapoint Street to Warner Avenue were closed.

A flash flood warning was in effect until 11:15 a.m. for the area and other parts of southern Los Angeles County.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
