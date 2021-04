Three firefighters were injured in a fire that burned at least two houses Friday in an Orange neighborhood.

The fire was reported before 1 p.m. near Chapman Avenue and Earlham Street. It appeared to start with a car fire before flames spread to at least two houses and another building.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

Three firefighters and a resident were hit by live power lines. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.