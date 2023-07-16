Fire crews continue battling 4 fires in Riverside County

Fire crews continue working on four different fires currently burning in Riverside County.

Firefighters have been battling against the Rabbit Fire, the Highland Fire, the Reche Fire and most recently the Gavilan Fire.

The Rabbit Fire is the largest, with 7,600 acres burning. It started around 4 p.m. Friday and quickly grew in size as it burned just north of Mystic Lake, near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

As of Sunday morning, the Rabbit Fire is 10% contained.

The Highland Fire was reported at around 3 p.m. Friday and has burned around 105 acres. The fire was 70% contained as of Sunday, according to Cal Fire.

The Reche Fire was reported about 1 p.m. Friday in the area of Reche Canyon Road and High Country Drive, near the boundary separating Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire had burned some 437 acres with 60% containment as of Sunday.

The Gavilan Fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Gavilan and Idaleona roads in the Gavilan Hills community. It had scorched some 250 acres with 50% containment as of Sunday.