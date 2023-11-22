FBI investigating ‘vehicle explosion' at Niagara Falls border crossing

The FBI's Buffalo field office is investigating an explosion at the Niagara Falls border crossing between the U.S. and Canada.

In a brief statement, the FBI said a "vehicle explosion" occurred at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

"As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time," the FBI said.

The Rainbow Bridge and all crossings in western New York between the U.S. and Canada were closed as a precaution, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was briefed on the situation.

"At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York," Hochul said in a statement. She added she is traveling to Buffalo to get an update and meet with law enforcement.

A senior White House official told NBC News is closely monitoring the situation in Niagara Falls.

No additional information was immediately available.