Niagara Falls

FBI investigating ‘vehicle explosion' at Niagara Falls border crossing

In a brief statement, the FBI said a "vehicle explosion" occurred at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing

By NBC New York Staff

The FBI's Buffalo field office is investigating an explosion at the Niagara Falls border crossing between the U.S. and Canada.

In a brief statement, the FBI said a "vehicle explosion" occurred at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

"As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time," the FBI said.

The Rainbow Bridge and all crossings in western New York between the U.S. and Canada were closed as a precaution, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was briefed on the situation.

"At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York," Hochul said in a statement. She added she is traveling to Buffalo to get an update and meet with law enforcement.

A senior White House official told NBC News is closely monitoring the situation in Niagara Falls.

U.S. & World

Thanksgiving 17 mins ago

Alabama A&M will lead bands in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Abortion rights 1 hour ago

Abortion rights groups seek ballot measures in 9 more states in 2024

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Niagara Falls
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us