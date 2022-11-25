Family Confronts Thieves Who Broke Into Corona Restaurant on Thanksgiving

Thieves were in custody after a Corona family confronted the three who broke into their restaurant on Thanksgiving, and chased them down.

Police say the thieves also tried to kidnap a woman who tried to intervene.

Thanksgiving morning, around 4 a.m., security cameras from Thai Tuk Tuk restaurant captured two hooded men entering the business.

Another camera angle shows one burglar rummaging through the cash register.

The alarm goes off but the two men continue on.

The two took $400 and some valuables before taking off.

What was not seen on camera is the building landlord who lives nearby was alerted by the alarm as it was happening.

When she arrived and tried to intervene, police say the men pointed a gun to her head and tried to take her phone away, before dragging her into their car. She managed to escape.

Moments later is when the restaurant owners showed up.

"When we got here, they were in the process of getting in their car and leaving already. We decided to follow them, slowly slowly slowly," the son of the business owner said.

The father and son asked NBCLA not to show their faces, fearing for their safety.

Police say the burglars also pointed a gun at the owners, before they headed onto the East 91 Freeway.

"I think the driver started to pick up that we were following them, and then that's when it became a [chase]," he said.

They were on the phone with police as they chased them.

Within minutes, officers arrived off the side of the freeway where thieves bailed from their car. Police say all three men were arrested, now being held on $1 million bail enhancements.

"We lost too much before. This is our third time being a victim. The first time two of the suspects got away. We won’t let them get away again!" the family said.