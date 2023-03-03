Man Arrested in Explosive Materials Search Tied to Damaged PG&E Transformers: SJPD

A man arrested in San Jose for allegedly possessing explosive materials may be connected to PG&E transformers damaged by explosions, police said Friday.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Peter Karasev, who was arraigned Friday afternoon. He is charged with nine felonies for allegedly possessing explosive materials endangering his neighbors, the community and his own children.

San Jose police provide an update on the arrest of a man for alleged possession of explosive materials.

Police, FBI and other law enforcement agencies on Friday were still searching Karasev's San Jose home on the 600 block of Potomac Court, which is reportedly filled with explosive material.

Karasev lived at the two-story home near Gunderson High School with his wife and two children, ages unknown, police said.

Police on Friday said they are going to stay in the area up to the next five days as they continue to investigate and search the home. They added that there's no ongoing threat to the public.

Karasev may be connected to two explosions in San Jose that damaged PG&E transformers reported Jan. 5 on Snell Avenue and on Dec. 8 on Thornwood Drive, police said.

Karasev is being held without bail and will return to court on April 26 to enter a plea.

#SJ #police, #FBI and other agencies still active around home reportedly filled w #explosive material. Police say man arrested here possibly connected to two separate explosions at PG&E transformers. Suspect #PeterKarasev due in court this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/LqezniYV1u — Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) March 3, 2023