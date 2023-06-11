ESPN director dies after suffering a medical emergency while on the job

The entire ESPN community is in mourning after unexpectedly losing one of their own Saturday.

Kyle Brown, a 42-year-old director for the Bristol-based company, was covering the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, North Carolina when he suffered a medical emergency sometime in the morning.

Unfortunately, the father of four passed away at the tournament, according to ESPN.

Kyle was an employee at ESPN for sixteen years and worked in the company's production department, covering a variety of sports during his tenure, both at the collegiate and professional levels, including Monday Night Football.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Kyle cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports. His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle's loved ones," ESPN said in a statement.

ESPN added that Kyle is also an Ohio State baseball alum, having pitched for the university during his college career.

"We are saddened to learn of Kyle’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his loved ones," Ohio State University's baseball team said in a statement.

Kyle leaves behind his wife, Megan, their children, 14-year-old Makayla, 11-year-old Carson, 9-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Madyn, and their beloved dog Rookie.