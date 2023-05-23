Here's a Look at the Women's Prison Elizabeth Holmes May Likely Go

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is set to begin serving her more than 11-year prison sentence next week.

This comes after a judge rejected Holmes' bid to remain out of prison while she attempts to overturn her conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. Her punishment also includes $452 million in restitution.

So, what will prison be like for the now-infamous Holmes?

A judge has recommended sending her to a minimum-security women's prison camp in Bryan, Texas, which is located about 100 miles east of Austin. The prison is called FPC Bryan.

View more in the video report above.