Elizabeth Holmes objects to restitution proposal that includes $250 monthly payments after prison release

The defense for disgraced biotech mogul Elizabeth Holmes, who once had an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion, is objecting to proposed changes in her case that include $250 monthly payments to victims.

In a filing in federal court in California, the team argued that implementing prosecutors' proposed restitution schedule would amount to a significant modification to the outcome of Holmes' fraud trial.

In November, the 39-year-old former CEO was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for misleading investors about the speed, convenience and capability of high-tech blood tests developed by the Silicon Valley company she ran, Theranos.

The San Jose federal court found that she and Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani, convicted in a separate trial of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy, are liable for covering more than $452 million in investor losses.

Holmes is appealing the decision; Balwani has been unsuccessful in his appeals.

