Fueled by Gusty Winds, Wildfires Sweep Through Small Texas Towns, Prompt Evacuations

Fire crews struggled Friday to contain massive, windswept wildfires that burned homes, destroyed a church and left a sheriff’s deputy dead.

Strengthened by drought conditions, the fires merged to form what officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 100 miles west of Fort Worth. Hundreds of homes were evacuated in smaller communities.

Officials in Eastland County reported the death of a sheriff’s deputy, Barbara Fenley, who died while responding to help an elderly person, the sheriff's office said.

No other casualties have been reported.

As of Friday afternoon, the fires had burned about 70.9 square miles, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 4% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

About 18,000 people live in Eastland County. About 475 homes were evacuated in the town of Gorman, but officials don’t yet know how many structures may have burned, said Matthew Ford, spokesman for Texas A&M Forest Service.



“Until we get more boots on the ground, we don’t have an estimate” of the numbers, Ford said Friday morning. “Our top priority is life, safety and protection of structures.”

As many as 40 buildings burned, many of them houses, in the small town of Carbon. One of the homes destroyed belongs to Ben and Ronda Trent, which was reduced to smoldering ash surrounded by a concrete foundation.

"From the time that [our daughter] sent me the first text saying she saw smoke to when they were evacuated was like 10 to 15 minutes," Ronda Trent said, describing how quickly the situation turned from bad to worse. "If we had any inkling that something like that would have happened one of us would've stayed."

The Trents said their two teenagers escaped the house before high winds carried the flames up to the building, but that at least one of the family pets did not escape because of how quickly the fire was approaching.

An evacuation order remained in effect Friday for Carbon, as well as the nearby towns of Lake Leon and Gorman.

"We are OK. We will pick up and go from here," said Ben Trent as he stood beside his still-smoldering home. "We have good friends, good family. We have faith in God who has never let us down before, and has seen us through difficulties before." And there is a beautiful sunrise coming up today."

Firefighters battling wildfires in what is called the Eastland Complex are facing strong winds and dry conditions Friday.

Other smaller fires were burning throughout other areas of Texas, and Thursday’s low humidity and high winds created an ideal scenario for the blazes to quickly grow out of control. Texas A&M Forest Service had warned of a wildfire outbreak this week because of the forecast.

A Baptist church in downtown Ranger, Texas, about 85 miles west of Fort Worth, was destroyed Thursday when flames engulfed the 103-year-old building. A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.

The National Weather Service in Forth Worth warned Friday that much of western and central Texas faces an elevated fire risk due to gusty winds and drought conditions. The weather service urged residents to check for local burn bans and use caution with anything that could start a grass fire.

“We had a fairly dry summer last year and that continued into the fall and winter,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Madison Gordon. With winter passing, “we now have a lot of fuel available in fields.”

The fires caused hazy conditions hundreds of miles away, with the Houston Fire Department and the city’s Office of Emergency Management on Friday morning sending out automated phone messages alerting area residents to smoke and ash.

The forest service warned that the “rare, high impact wildfire phenomenon” could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas. Nebraska’s forest service said most of the state would spend the weekend under extreme fire risk because of drought conditions.

