Preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles Newport Beach, aftershock follows

Residents of Long Beach, East Los Angeles, Garden Grove and Westminster reported feeling the temblor.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattled part of Newport Beach on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was reported at 4:52 p.m. just over a mile northeast of Newport Beach, the agency reported. It struck at a depth of 7 miles. An aftershock of magnitude 3.4 occurred at 5:04 p.m. nearly 2 miles northeast of Newport Beach.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Residents of Long Beach, East Los Angeles, Garden Grove and Westminster reported to USGS that they felt the temblor. No injuries or structural damage was reported in connection with the earthquake.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us