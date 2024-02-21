earthquake

M3.7 earthquake rattles Central California, USGS says

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Central California, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 6:01 a.m. and was centered about 22 miles northeast of Paso Robles, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

