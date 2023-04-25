Drug Trafficking Suspect Takes Off With Methamphetamine in Undercover Sting

Authorities are looking for a drug trafficking suspect who took off with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine when an undercover sting operation went wrong.

Narcotics investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department met with the suspect during the undercover operation April 19. After the transaction involving 60 pounds of the drug, the suspect drove away.

"After the transaction, the suspect drove away and deputies from the Gang Task Force attempted a vehicle stop," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "The suspect failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated. Due to the high speeds and suspect’s disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle."

In response to an emailed request for comment sent by The Associated Press, the sheriff’s department declined to release additional details. A description of the person sought was not provided in the department's news release.

Details about where the undercover sting took place were not available.