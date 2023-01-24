Don Snowshoes and Savor Big Bear Lake's Wintry Splendor

What to Know Discovery Center Snowshoe Eco-Tour

Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon

$30 adult; $20

SOARING OVER SNOW: What we're doing this January? We're gliding over the glittery snowscape that surrounds Big Bear Lake, at least in our forest-fancying minds and our nature-loving hearts. But because we can't really be up in the air with the famous bald eagles of the area — we're talking about Jackie and Shadow, two birds known around the world thanks to their on-camera adventures — we choose to daydream about mountaintop escapades, the sort of outdoor outings that connect us with the wilderness in all of its wonderfulness. There is one happening that's trekking in the general realm of the eagles' lake-close kingdom, and while you might not spy the birds overhead, you'll gain a better understanding of the gorgeous destination's wildlife, trees, and the incredibly lovely land of the San Bernardino National Forest. It's the Discovery Center Snowshoe Eco-Tour, and it is tromping out into the snow-laden paths of the picturesque area on the final Saturday of January 2023.

A NATURALIST... is at the lead of the informative outing, which will provide insight into "how plants and animals adapt in the winter" as well as tips on snowshoeing. The winter-ready wearables will be provided, and trekking poles, too, as well as "snacks and water." Big Bear Lake is still very much in the enchanting throes of wintertime, as any glance at the bald eagles' nest will confirm, but "(t)ours are dependent on snow conditions." There are some other essential must-knows before you go, such as what to wear, and securing your ticket? You can begin here. We can't soar with the eagles, or shimmy up a tree like a bear might, or burrow in the ground in the manner of a cozy woodland critter. But we can seek knowledge of what winter is like in the mountains, and how the local fauna and flora weather the coldest stretch of the year. For more information, tromp by this site now.