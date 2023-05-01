A dad with a baby strapped to his chest and a beer in one hand made a one-handed grab for the highlight reel Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

Steve Pettit, a Glendale fire Department engineer and father of two, made the catch when St. Louis' Tommy Edman popped up a foul ball into the stadium's second deck off the first-base line.

All without spilling his drink.

The lifelong Dodgers fan said everything seemed to happen in slow motion once he saw the baseball headed his way.

"The ball just kind of came up, and it was kind of like slow motion," said Pettit. "It was sort of like, ‘Boop!’ It just like came right to my hand."

Pettit made it look so easy that the Dodgers took notice in a tweet titled, "Dad Power" that featured a photo of dad holding the ball, drink and baby. After the grab, Pettit hoisted the ball in the air, drawing cheers from fans.

Pettit got tickets for the game from a co-worker who, coincidentally, is Edman's bother-in-law.

"You’re going to have a story for the baby some day. That’s the cool part," he said. "All the pictures are all there and she’ll be able to have a cool story, for sure."

Wife Misty was watching on TV in disbelief.

"I pulled my camera out and started to record the reaction because the crowd was going wild, which was really fun to see," she said.

The Dodgers defeated the Cardinals, 6-3, to complete the series sweep.