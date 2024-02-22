Dodger Stadium gondola project steps closer to realization with approval of environmental impact report

A proposed gondola to Dodger Stadium is progressing toward becoming a reality following the approval of the project’s environmental impact report.

The Metro Board of Directors on Thursday unanimously approved the report of the controversial project. Supporters and opponents of the gondola voiced their opinions during an hours-long public comment session

As part of the project, the proposed gondola would come with conditions that include and anti-displacement fund, a guarantee to build affordable housing, the promotion of Chinatown businesses and the expansion of the Dodger Stadium Express.

Opponents fear the gondola will worsen traffic and congestion. Supporters say it would create jobs and be environmentally friendly.

A new gondola project might be the solution to dodge traffic at Dodger Stadium. Gordon Tokumatsu reports Aug. 9, 2022.

The Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit Project, commonly known as the gondola project, was proposed in 2018 by former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt. The $300 million project would create a 1.2-mile, 7-minute aerial gondola that would travel from Union Station to Dodger Stadium. It would have the potential to carry up to 5,000 fans per hour in each direction.

The next steps for the project involve further consideration from several entities, including the city of Los Angeles, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, the state’s Department of Parks and Recreation, and Caltrans.