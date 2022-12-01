Disneyland Just Revealed New Ticket Offers for SoCal Residents

What to Know A three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket starts at $73 (per person, per day); some ticket options feature Genie+

The three-day tickets may be redeemed on "eligible weekdays" from Jan. 9 through May 25, 2023

The Anaheim theme parks will celebrate the Walt Disney Company's centennial year in 2023; other events, like the arrival of the Lunar New Year festivities and the opening of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, will happen later in January

Turn on any gleeful group of vintage Disney animated shorts and you're bound to come across a clip of Goofy on ice skates or Mickey sporting a jaunty knit cap or Pluto rocking some sort of festive, Fido-fun scarf.

For wintertime has always been a major theme in the Disneyverse, giving us all sorts of chilly and cheery cartoons, the icicle lights that adorn Sleeping Beauty Castle at the holidays, and toasty tastes, from hot cocoa to that obsessed-over tomato soup at Jolly Holiday inside Disneyland park.

It makes scarf-it-up sense, then, that winter would become a celebratory season on the Disneyland Resort calendar.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

And to merrily mark this fact, The Happiest Place on Earth has been known to offer Southern California residents limited-time ticket deals when the mercury drops and the Mickey-inspired moments grow.

And such a deal is popping up for SoCal locals eager to visit the Anaheim theme parks over multiple weekdays, dates that will span much of the winter and spring seasons in 2023.

The "special ticket offer" was announced on Thursday, Dec. 1.

There are actually a few different offers to consider, including the three-day, one-park-per-day ticket which starts at $73 per person, per day.

There are other ticketing tiers, including a couple of options that feature Genie+, the recently debuted digital assistant that gives guests opportunities to make dining reservations, check wait times, and manage Lightning Lane reservations.

If you choose to go for a park hopper for your three-day ticket, with Genie+ included, that will be $354.

As for when the deal launches?

Look to "eligible weekdays" from Jan. 9 through May 25, 2023. Disneyland.com will have more details or you can call 866-572-7321. Guests are also invited to purchase through a travel agent, if they like.

Reservations will need to be made, too, on your chosen days.

As for what's ahead in early 2023, when the deal launches?

Lunar New Year begins at Disney California Adventure on Jan. 20, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway debuts on Jan. 27, and a pair of nighttime spectaculars will open, all to celebrate the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration.

"Wondrous Journeys" is the name of the luminous, look-back extravaganza at Disneyland park, while "World of Color — One" will dazzle at Disney California Adventure.

For more details on all of the openings, events, hotel savings, and Southern California resident tickets, including what regional zip codes the offer covers, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.