‘Did We Just Become Best Friends?’ Here’s How You Can Watch an LAFC Game With Will Ferrell

"You're my boy Blue!"



The famous quote ushered by comedian and actor Will Ferrell in the movie Old School could now be spoken from your own lips directed at the famous star if you're fortunate enough.

As part of the "All In Challenge," which raises money for charitable organizations that are feeding the hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic, you could win an opportunity to fly to Los Angeles and watch an LAFC soccer game with Will Ferrell in the owner's suite.

The "All In Challenge" is powered by Fanatics.com, an official partner of the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and PGA tour. On their website, you can bid on auctions like the opportunity to watch an LAFC game with Ferrell, or through a raffle which allows you to purchase an entry for as little as $10 each.

There are a number of incredible auctions as part of the fundraising effort. For example, you could play H.O.R.S.E. and sit courtside for a Lakers' game with Magic Johnson, or participate in a seven-inning softball game at Dodger Stadium.

As part of the sweepstakes, you could win the opportunity to join legendary Dodgers' broadcasters Jamie and Jorge Jarrin at Dodger Stadium, or even throw out the first pitch at the World Series.

100 percent of the money raised will be donated to charities including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen, and Feeding America. The goal is to raise over $100 million worldwide.

As for Ferrell, who is part owner of LAFC, he wants you to challenge your inner Robert Goulet and stand and cheer with him for over 90 minutes during an LAFC match. Ferrell himself recorded a video encouraging fans to bid on the auction and join him at the Banc of California stadium in downtown Los Angeles once the MLS season resumes.

Ferrell's video for the auction can be seen here.