Deck the halls with Chipotle's holiday merch

Chipotle Mexican Grill is bringing joy to its fans this holiday season with an exciting lineup of exclusive merchandise.

The Chipotle Goods merch drop is set to launch on Thursday at 9 a.m. and features a unique Car Napkin Holder inspired by the habits of Chipotle superfans, as well as limited-edition Mystery Tees crafted by renowned artists. Additionally, the restaurant chain is introducing holiday-themed physical and virtual gift cards.

Fan-inspired car napkin holder

Chipotle enthusiasts often stash extra napkins from their favorite burrito joint in their cars. Acknowledging this unique fan behavior, Chipotle is introducing the Chipotle Car Napkin Holder. Priced at $30, this quirky yet practical accessory not only helps declutter glove compartments but also includes a free entrée card, encouraging fans to replenish their napkin stash during a delightful Chipotle dining experience.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Chipotle created a limited edition vegan cactus leather Car Napkin Holder inspired by fans who stash stacks of Chipotle napkins in their car.

Artist-designed mystery tees

In collaboration with four celebrated artists and creators, Chipotle is unveiling a limited-edition capsule collection of Mystery Tees. Crafted by:

Small Talk Studio: a New York-based clothing brand known for its custom hand-drawn and embroidered garments.

Sebastian Curi: a Los Angeles-based artist celebrated for his bold, bright and whimsical graphics.

Julia Dufossé: an Austin-based graphic artist with a colorful, textured airbrushed aesthetic.

Jasmin Sehra: a London-based illustrator and typographer with a playful, nostalgic visual identity.

These tees feature Chipotle-inspired designs and are made with sustainable 100% Organic Cotton. Priced at $25 each, with a limit of two per order, these Mystery Tees promise a delightful surprise when unwrapped.

"Through artist-designed Mystery Tees and the fan-inspired Car Napkin Holder, we've curated unique goods for our passionate community to celebrate their true fandom," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer.

New holiday gift cards

To add to the festive spirit, Chipotle is offering new physical and virtual holiday-themed gift cards, making them a perfect stocking stuffer for the foodies on your list.

Free entree legal terms

Customers who purchase the Car Napkin Holder will also receive a free entree card, valid until December 31, 2024, in the U.S. and Canada for a single free regular-priced entree. Additional terms and conditions apply. More information and purchases can be made on the official merch website.