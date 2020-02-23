Daredevil ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes Dies in Homemade Rocket Launch Filmed for TV

Hughes, 64, was known both for his homemade rockets and for his belief the earth is flat

A rocket
Matt Hartman via AP)

Daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes died Saturday when a homemade rocket he was attached to launched then crashed to earth in the California desert, NBC News reports.

The stunt was apparently part of a forthcoming television show, "Homemade Astronauts," that was scheduled to debut later this year on Discovery Inc.'s Science Channel.

In a statement last year, Discovery, Inc. described the forthcoming show as a look at "three self-financed teams with sky-high dreams, in their cosmic quest to explore the final frontier on shoe-string budgets."

Local

Cardiff 11 hours ago

Man Escapes Ambulance Transport, Fatally Struck by Vehicle

Aztecs 13 hours ago

UNLV Hands No. 4 San Diego State Its First Loss, 66-63

Hughes, 64, was known both for his homemade rockets and for his belief the earth is flat.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us