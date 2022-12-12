CVS, Walgreens to Pay Combined $10.7 Billion Settlement for Alleged Opioid Prescription Lapses

CVS and Walgreens have agreed to a combined $10.7 billion to settle allegations they failed to adequately oversee opioid prescriptions, thus contributing to America's addiction crisis.

The funds will be distributed to states, local governments and federally recognized tribes and will go toward opioid crisis abatement and remediation programs.

CVS will pay $4.9 billion to states and political subdivisions and approximately $130 million to tribes. Walgreens will pay $4.95 billion, plus more than $750 million in lawyers’ fees and costs. The payments will be made over time.

Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of the painkiller Oxycontin, pleaded guilty to charges for its role in the opioid crisis.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.