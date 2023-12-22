Long Beach

Cutest stocking stuffers: Long Beach hospital continues tradition of placing newborns in Christmas accessory

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach has been doing this adorable tradition for 61 years.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A decades-long treasured tradition is continuing this year in Long Beach, where glowing parents of newborns are getting the most adorable stocking stuffer.

The MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach returned its aww-inducing tradition of placing newborns in stockings – a holiday keepsake for the parents and celebration of the babies’ first holiday season.

“Parents love it and it’s just so exciting. They love every minute of it,” a representative of the hospital said.

Nurses carefully placed each newborn in their stockings and had them together in a room for a group photograph. Babies born at the hospital between Dec. 20 to Dec. 26 will be placed in the Christmas stocking – a tradition that’s been held for 61 years.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

One new family who loved seeing their daughter in the stocking said their baby looked comfortable in it.

“It’s our first baby,” the new mother said. “We’ve been waiting for her forever, and she finally came. She was supposed to be born Dec. 9 and she came on the 20th. That’s literally five days before Christmas.”

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us