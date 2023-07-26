Crane catches fire atop NYC skyscraper and collapses, injuring 5

A crane on top of a Manhattan skyscraper partially collapsed after it broke out in flames, sending black smoke billowing into the air more than 40 stories above the ground, video showed.

The crane was on a building on Tenth Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets in Hell's Kitchen, according to city officials, just a few blocks from Times Square. Crews received a call about a fire in the engine compartment of the crane just before 7:30 a.m., and as they were en route to the scene, the arm of the crane collapsed.

"The top part of the crane, the boom, and a 16-ton load crashed to the ground,” said FDNY Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer.

The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. ET Wednesday. As part of the crane collapsed, some of it could be seen hitting a building across the street, sending debris flying.

Six people suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire and partial collapse, fire department officials said, with three taken to hospitals. Two firefighters were among those hurt, though it wasn't clear if they were among those hospitalized.

Watch the moment a crane collapsed and collided into a building in New York City. The collapse occurred on Tenth Avenue between West 41st and 42nd St.

Fire crews were seen spraying the crane with water from above and below, hitting it from a building nearby. Pfeifer said drone footage showed the fire was nearly extinguished just before 9 a.m., leaving a charred cab about 45 stories in the air.

The building the crane is atop of is currently under construction. The Department of Buildings said it is intended to be a 54-story, mixed use building. It was not immediately clear if anyone was in the building at the time of the crane fire, or if the building itself sustained any damage.

The adjacent building that the falling crane struck did sustain visible damage, though the extent of the damage was not immediately known, nor if it led to any of the injuries.

More than 200 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene. Streets in the area were closed to traffic, and all buildings in the area were evacuated afterward.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.