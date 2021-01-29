health care

Covered California to Offer Special Enrollment Period

Getty Images

Covered California says it will give people more time to purchase health insurance this year.

Open enrollment for the state's health insurance marketplace ends Sunday. But on Thursday, the agency that runs the marketplace said it would launch a special enrollment period next Monday that will run through May 15.

The federal Affordable Care Act created health insurance marketplaces for some people to purchase individual insurance plans with the help of federal subsidies. Most states let the federal government run their marketplaces for them but California runs its own.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 2 hours ago

FBI: Pipe Bombs at RNC, DNC Were Planted Night Before Riot

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Biden to Visit Wounded Soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital

The announcement came on the same day that President Joe Biden signed an executive order declaring a special enrollment period for states served by the federal marketplace.

In a news release, Covered California said of the estimated 2.7 million Californians who lack health insurance, about 1.2 million are either eligible for subsidies to help pay their monthly premiums or qualify for government-funded insurance through Medicaid.

Earlier this month, Covered California said nearly 1.6 million people had purchased health insurance through the marketplace.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

health careCovered California
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us