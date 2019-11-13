Shoppers Beware: Costco Says $75 Coupon Is a Scam

Despite what you may see on your Facebook news feed, Costco isn't giving away coupons for free.

The members-only warehouse retailer took to social media Tuesday night to clear up what the company called a scam - a link circulating that claimed Costco was giving away a $75 coupon to anyone who shares the web page.

"Despite several posts out there, Costco is NOT giving away $75 coupons," the company posted on its Facebook page. "While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco. Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!"

Costco's post clearing up the misunderstanding quickly spread, garnering more than 26,000 shares and thousands of comments - some making light of the situation.

"Dang it! I was going to load up on those chimichangas!" one commenter wrote, with another adding, "I was hoping to get some steaks with that $75. Bamboozled again!"

Costco replied to multiple customers inviting them to email costcocare@costco.com if they wanted to provide further details about their experience with the scam.