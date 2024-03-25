Adam Nemat of Corona had so much to look forward to: turning 18 years old, attending his senior prom and potentially studying physics at UC San Diego.

But those plans were cut short last Friday when he was killed in a golf cart crash.

“He was with his friends, and they were in a souped-up golf cart. They were in a dirt area,” Mona Nemat, Adam’s mom, explained.

Everyone survived, but Adam died instantly.

Despite the devastation and unfathomable grief, the Nemat family is committed to keeping his legacy alive as the 17-year-old was a force for good, according to his parents.

Adam tried to raise awareness for the global water crisis, serving as a treasurer of the Thirst Project club at his high school. In addition to actively promoting blood donations, the teen also volunteered to feed those in need.

After donating Adam’s organs, the Nemats have launched a crowdfunding campaign to support UNICEF in his honor.

“I think Adam understood that better than most adults that you don't have to do big things,” Adam’s mom said. “You can do little things, and they still matter.”

What surprised and touched Adam’s parents was the overflowing messages about their son from countless people.

“I am still overwhelmed with how many people have reached out, how many parents have messaged,” Mona Nemat said. “ I’ve gotten messages through text, Facebook, and other sources just to say, ‘My kid thought he was your kid’s best friend.’”