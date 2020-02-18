Cookie Convention Now Preheating in Pomona

What to Know Feb. 29 and March 1, 2020

It's just not possible that there is still a cookie or two left from the holiday season, is it?

One of those bell-shaped cookies covered in red sprinkles? Or a snowflake slathered in white frosting? Nope. You ate all of those, well before Christmas arrived, which means it is time to refill the cookie jar, the cookie cabinet, or the cookie pantry, if that's how you roll.

Finding inspiration for your next baking adventure? It'll be lining the cookie sheets and breaking out the sticks of unsalted butter on Feb. 29 and March 1 at Fairplex in Pomona.

It's the LA Cookie Convention and Sweets Show, and a host of oven-loving cookie-ologists who know all about rich batter and tempting toppings will show up to chat with at-home bakers and those of us who will never turn down the offer of a cookie.

Confection master Duff Goldman will be there, and a bevy of baking-smart purveyors, if you need to find fresh pans, spatulas, decorating tools, and such.

There are competitions, too, if that stirs your sweet-loving soul. How do pastry chefs get a cake's fanciful layers to stand so well, without falling down in a doughy heap?

These are the questions that can keep dessert devotees up at night, or at least daydreaming while awake.

Christmas and Hanukkah are done, and Valentine's, too, and the bunny-shaped chocolates of Easter aren't yet hopping through our lives.

It's time to cookie-up, or at least burnish our baking knowledge, at this two-day, February-into-March munch party in Pomona.