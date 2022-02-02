media

CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns, Citing Questions on Past ‘Consensual Relationship'

The decision came after he was asked about a “consensual relationship with my closest colleague” as part of the investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo

Jeff Zucker announced his resignation as the president of CNN on Wednesday, telling employees he was questioned about a past relationship he did not disclose.

In a companywide email, Zucker said he would be stepping down after nine years. The decision came after he was asked about a "consensual relationship with my closest colleague" as part of the investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

The email was tweeted by CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter.

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years," Zucker said. "I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

