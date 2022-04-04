CHP Officers Won't Be Charged in Erik Salgado Shooting: DA

There will be no criminal charges against the CHP officers involved in a deadly shooting in the East Bay.

The Alameda County District Attorney made the announcement Monday in the case of Erik Salgado.

In June 2020, the officers were making a traffic stop on a car that was reported stolen. They said Salgado rammed his car into the CHP vehicles, with officers then opening fire on the car.

Salgado was shot and died from his injuries. His pregnant girlfriend was injured.

In her report, the district attorney said the evidence does not support criminal charges against the officers.

John Burris, the attorney representing Salgado's family, said he is disappointed, but not surprised by the DA's findings. He said he will still pursue a federal civil rights case against the officers.

The family of Salgado will hold a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. to speak out about the incident. You can watch it live on the video player above.