CHP finds baby Spider Monkey during unusual traffic stop in Madera County

Officers with the California Highway Patrol made an unusual traffic stop in Madera County on Thursday where they found a baby Spider Monkey.

The driver of a Rolls Royce Ghost was traveling northbound on State Route 99 when they were stopped by officers for excessive speed, the CHP said.

After being found to be under the influence, the driver was arrested for DUI and possession of cannabis for sale.

Officers also found what appeared to be a 1-year-old Spider Monkey. Primates are illegal to own as pets in California, the CHP said.

The monkey was taken by Animal Control and then by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who took it to the Oakland Zoo to receive proper care.

“The California Department of Fish and Wildlife discourages illegal pet trade,” the CHP stated in a social media post.

CHP said the driver is facing several charges, including possession of an exotic animal.