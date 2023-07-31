Barbie

Cedars-Sinai nurses celebrate patient with Barbie-themed party

Ashley Gomez, a cerebral palsy patient, was celebrated with a special Barbie-themed party by nurses at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's Hospital.

When a young girl at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's Hospital couldn't make it to a screening of the "Barbie" movie, nurses decided to bring Barbie to her.

Nurses dressed in hot pink and transformed the girl's hospital room into "Barbieland" with an all-pink, Barbie-themed wall full of streamers and balloons.

Ashley Gomez, who has cerebral palsy, was described by nurses and family as a lover of pink and all things Barbie. Nurses topped off the surprise celebration by gifting her a Barbie doll and a pink feather boa fit for a princess.

Nurses posed with a smiling Ashley after she was gifted her own Barbie doll. Credit: Cedars-Sinai
"Ashley is our pink princess. This was a difficult hospitalization for her, and we saw this as a chance to make her smile," said healthcare worker Haydee Rodriguez who organized the party.

"This party made her feel like the beautiful diva that she is," said her mother, Cynthia Gomez. "The nurses have made this difficult time in our lives bearable with this special act of kindness."

