Video shows Carnival cruise ship rescuing migrants at sea near Cuba

The tattered vessel was spotted about 20 miles north of Cuba as the cruise ship was headed back to Port Miami

A Carnival cruise ship came to the aid of a group of migrants aboard a rustic vessel out at sea that appeared to be struggling to stay afloat.

Video taken by a passenger on the Carnival Celebration shows the rafters bopping in the vast sea Saturday afternoon. The passenger told NBC Miami that the ship's crew alerted guests that they were stopping to help the migrants until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived.

The tattered vessel was spotted about 20 miles north of Cuba as the cruise ship was headed back to Port Miami.

The USCG said no injuries were reported and the migrants will be repatriated back to Cuba.

