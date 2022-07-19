Capitol police

17 Democratic Members of Congress Arrested During DC Abortion Rights Protest

protest
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday said 35 people, including 17 Democratic members of Congress, were arrested during a protest that blocked traffic over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

NBC News reports among those arrested were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Jackie Speier and Barbara Lee of California and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. The lawmakers said they were engaging in an act of civil disobedience.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The federal law enforcement agency on Twitter wrote that it would issue its "standard three warnings" before making arrests when demonstrators began blocking traffic on First Street, NE.

Capitol Police said arrests began after warnings were given and some demonstrators refused to leave the street.

"We made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307). That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress," Capitol Police wrote.

Roe v. Wade Protest
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) after others are processed while being detained after participating in a sit-in outside the Supreme Court of the United States during a sit-in protesting the high court overturning Roe v. Wade with activists from Center for Popular Democracy Action (CPDA) on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

U.S. & World

heat wave 9 hours ago

UK Shatters Record for Highest Temperature Ever as Historic Heat Wave Sizzles Europe

lgbtq rights 7 hours ago

House to Vote to Codify Same-Sex Marriage Amid Fears of ‘Extremists' on Supreme Court

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Capitol policeWashington
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us