California's salmon fishing season could face second year of total closure

Fishing regulators are poised to potentially shut down California’s king salmon season for the second time in two years, and just the third time in history.

The Pacific Fisheries Management Council kicked-off its annual meeting in Seattle, Washington where it will determine the upcoming season which normally begins in May. But still feeling the impacts of the recent drought which has decimated the salmon population, the council is considering either closing the season entirely, or allowing extremely limited fishing.

“For the second year in a row we’re looking at very likely a full closure,” anticipated Jared Davis, owner of the Salty Lady charter fishing boat in Sausalito.

Although California has seen two consecutive winters of heavy rains, the issue with the adult salmon has tentacles in the drought. Salmon are on a three-year life cycle and this year’s crop of adult fish were spawned in the grips of the drought. The complete closure of last year’s season was only the second full closure in history and hit the fishing industry hard.

“Last year I lost about 80% of my overall revenue,” Davis said. “Nothing really compares to salmon, salmon is the driver for the entire charter fishing industry.”

Joe Rosato Jr. A deckhand hauls in king salmon on the Salty Lady during previous bountiful seasons for salmon fishing. (April 5, 2024)

Fish buyers are already bracing for a calamitous king salmon season — following this week’s premature cancellation of the current Dungeness crab season by the state due to the presence of whales in the fishing grounds.

“It’s going to be devastating again to not have our local king salmon season,” said fish processor Kenny Belov, owner of 2xSea fish processing as he helped fishing boats unload their crab pots onto Fisherman’s Wharf. “Historically after these folks are done we get our salmon season — not the case this year.”

The management council is expected to issue its decision by the end of its session on April 11th. Although the closures are relatively unprecedented, the state is optimistic about the future after releasing hatchery smolts during wet winters over the last two years. The young fish are expected to benefit from swift running water which runs colder and murkier, allowing them to hide more easily from predators.

Joe Rosato Jr. King salmon caught during bountiful fishing seasons fill the decks of the Salty Lady charter fishing boat. (April 5, 2024)

Belov anticipated with the salmon season closed or limited, fishermen would turn to fishing rock fish to try to fill in the gaps.

“We’ll be just supporting whatever is open and caught in the right way,” said Belov. “And we will wait for the next season to get here.”

Davis and other fishermen said they are still waiting on Federal disaster relief funding promised to them last year. Despite the turmoil, and the potential for another historic season closure, he remained hopeful for the future recovery of the salmon.

“I don’t know how to do anything else and so I think I’m stuck,” said Davis, “We’re going to make the best of it.”