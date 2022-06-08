U.S. News put a list together of different vacation spots around the country that the entire family can enjoy for a reasonable price.

Among the places on the list are Yosemite National Park, Lake Tahoe, San Diego, and Disneyland in Anaheim.

Find out what each of these locations offers and the best way to enjoy them.

No. 3: Yosemite National Park

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Yosemite is one of California's national parks with opportunities to hike, fish, ride horses, and enjoy scenic views.

The national park also included guided tours and climbing lessons, which are great attractions for the kids.

Many people love enjoying Mother Nature, so you'll want to plan your summer trip in advance.

No. 6: Lake Tahoe

Like Yosemite, Lake Tahoe is another great location to enjoy the outdoors.

Whether you jump into the crystal clear water of the lake, hop in a kayak, or travel to the top of the mountains, Lake Tahoe has something for everyone.

Make sure to bring a camera and capture all of the amazing views around.

No 8: San Diego

Taking a trip to San Diego means you'll never be bored.

There is something for everyone to enjoy from the beach, the zoo, shopping, and tours of Naval ships.

San Diego is the perfect place to travel all year round.

You can take the kids on a trip to the zoo during the day and at night time you could be enjoying San Diego's energetic nightlife.

There are multiple options for planning your trip, like hotels and Airbnbs to accommodate everyone.

No. 11: Disneyland in Anaheim

It's the happiest place on Earth!

Disneyland has a way of bringing out the child in everyone.

It's a one-stop shop for all the fun, including restaurants, roller coasters, meeting characters, and other forms of live entertainment.

Disneyland offers ticket packages so the whole family can come along for the trip.

Before you leave, don't forget to take a picture with Mickey!

Coming in at the number one spot was Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL.

Nothing beats the experience you get at Walt Disney World no matter what age you are.

There's so much to do to whether you're over at Epcot Center's Spaceship Earth or exploring the Animal Kingdom.