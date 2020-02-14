greyhound bus shooting

Passenger Accused of Opening Fire on Greyhound Bus, Killing Woman, Pleads Not Guilty

Anthony Devonte Williams faces a first-degree murder charge and five counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3 shooting in the Tejon Pass

A man accused of opening fire aboard a Greyhound bus traveling through California has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capital Heights, Maryland, entered his pleas Thursday in Kern County Superior Court, The Bakersfield Californian reported.

An attorney, Clayton Campbell, appeared and said he had been retained to represent Williams.

The shooting occurred in the early morning of Feb. 3 as the bus was northbound on the 5 Freeway in the mountainous Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and Bakersfield. Authorities and a witness said the shooter had been cursing and muttering incoherently before he opened fire.

A passenger on the bus where a shooting killed a woman and injured five others spoke. Patrick Healy reported on NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Passengers disarmed the man and forced him off the bus.

A 51-year-old woman from Colombia was killed. Three women and two men were wounded.

Williams' next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.

