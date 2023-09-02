Nevada

Burning Man attendees advised to ‘shelter in place,' conserve food and water due to heavy rain

Movement in and out of Black Rock City has been halted and the airport is closed, according to organizers

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

Burning Man attendees were advised to "shelter in place" and conserve food and water on Friday due to ongoing heavy rain in northwestern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

As of Friday evening, movement in and out of Black Rock City has been halted. The gate and airport have also been closed, according to organizers.

Burning Man is an event of self-expression that culminates in the torching of a 40-foot effigy. The practice originated with the burning of an 8-foot wooden “man” in 1986 on San Francisco’s Baker Beach, which evolved into an annual event in Black Rock Desert.

Driving in Black Rock City is prohibited except for emergency vehicles.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Nevadafloods
