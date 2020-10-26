Wind-Driven Fire in Orange County's Santiago Canyon Area Forces Evacuations

Firefighters are attacking a wind-driven brush fire that early Monday in the Santiago Canyon area in Orange County.

The fire, estimated at more than 50 acres, is burning near Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads. It was reported at about 7 a.m. during a morning of extremely strong wind gusts pushing the fire to the west.

Water-dropping helicopters are at the scene. Crews were re-filling with water form nearby Lake Irvine.

GOES-17 satellite image shows smoke from the #SilveradoFire in OC, as well as blowing dust across the rest of the region. Some of the dust is ash from the Bobcat Fire. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/q7MHP7VeEI — David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) October 26, 2020

The fire has jumped Route 241, forcing the closure of Route 241 and other nearby roads.

Mandatory evacuations for Orchard Hills on Irvine Boulevard and from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road were issued around 9 a.m.

"Orchard Hills will shortly be placed under an evacuation order. Residents north of #Irvine Boulevard will be placed on an evacuation "warning," City of Irvine councilmember Anthony Kuo tweeted.

Smoke can be seen from miles away, including form Irvine, Newport Beach and other areas.

The fire broke out during a day of red flag warnings that will remain in effect through Tuesday. Wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are possible in some mountain passes.

Historically, October is one of the worst months of the year for wildfires in California, due in large part to months of dry conditions and strong fall winds. But in 2020, the state has already seen five of its six largest wildfires during August and September.

As of Sunday, there were 20 major wildfires burning in California.