Broadway Tunes Will Shimmer by Starlight in Sonoma County

What to Know June 4 through Sept. 19, 2021, select dates

Petaluma Fairgrounds, BR Cohn Winery, and Jack London State Historic Park

"Select tickets for each performance of 'My Hero' will be available free to frontline healthcare workers"; do reserve ahead of time

BROADWAY AND THE DRIVE-IN? It can seem like an offbeat pairing at first glance, especially if you first imagine savoring a sparkling and witty ditty while seated inside a plush theater. But musical-driven songs are so darn effervescent, and they can connect easily with an audience member, wherever that audience member happens to be seated. And in Sonoma County, over the summer of 2021? Several Broadway buffs will get the chance to soak in live and lovely performance again as the Transcendence Theatre Company returns to various spots around the region. Those locations include the Petaluma Fairgrounds in early June and BR Cohn Winery a little later in the month. The show? "My Hero," and if the name makes you think that frontline workers will be honored you're correct: Several tickets will be reserved for frontline workers to attend for free.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

SOMETHING SUMMER-SWEET? The company will also return to the stage at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen. "Road Trip" is the zingy theme for the August shows, while "The Gala" will elegantly reign come mid-September (Broadway favorites will be a focus of the program). It's a full summer that is, in short, full of hope. "I am incredibly excited and proud to announce our 10th anniversary season," said Amy Miller, Artistic Director. "This last year has been an extremely difficult time for so many. We have missed our community and being able to connect with them through live performance. I hope our season will not only entertain but uplift and inspire."

FOR INFORMATION... on the croon-cool company, the various locations, what to expect at both drive-ins and Jack London Park, and the themes of "My Hero," "Road Trip," and "The Gala," visit this site now. You can find out more on safety guidelines, too, and what to expect from this exciting return.