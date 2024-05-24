British retail sales plunge 2.3% in April, missing estimates

Economists polled by Reuters expected a smaller fall of 0.4%.

March's figure was revised from flat to a 0.2% decline.

LONDON — U.K. retail sales volumes dropped 2.3% in April as wet weather deterred shoppers, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

"Sales volumes fell across most sectors, with clothing retailers, sports equipment, games and toys stores, and furniture stores doing badly as poor weather reduced footfall," the ONS said.

