Bradford Freeman, Last Surviving Member of ‘Band of Brothers,' Dies at 97

Bradford Freeman, a World War II veteran who was the last living member of the famed "Band of Brothers" company, has died, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 97.

After enlisting in the military in 1942, Freeman volunteered to become a paratrooper for the Army, where he was later assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, known as Easy Company.

The division's journey parachuting into Normandy on D-Day inspired the book "Band of Brothers," later adapted into the Emmy award-winning HBO series of the same name.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.