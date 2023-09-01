Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stops in LA. What to know about the SoFi Stadium shows

Beyoncé's much-anticipated Renaissance Tour stops in Inglewood Friday for the first of three shows at SoFi Stadium.

The LA shows kick off Queen Bey's birthday month -- more on that below -- and follow stops in Las Vegas and San Francisco. The world tour visits Vancouver, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New Orleans before wrapping Oct. 1 in Kansas City.

Here's what to know.

When are Beyoncé's concerts at SoFi Stadium?

The concerts, part of Beyoncé's first solo tour in more than six years, are Friday, Saturday and Monday with a break Sunday for her 42nd birthday.

Shows begin at 8 p.m. each day.

Additional “no stage view - listening seat” tickets have been released for Beyoncé’s sold out show tonight in LA. #InDemand #RENAISSANCEWorldTour

🎟️ - https://t.co/Iw9YKSr0Pd pic.twitter.com/eFELGtxdZF — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) September 1, 2023

Silver dress code

A concert dress code? 'Code' is a little strong, but Beyoncé has requested that fans wear their 'most fabulous silver fashions' to her September shows in recognition of her birthday month.

"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night," she posted on her website. "Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome."

Everybody on Mute Challenge

Remember, when Beyoncé performs 'Energy,' it's time to hush after she sings, 'Look around, everybody on mute.'

Getting to SoFi Stadium

Plan your trip to SoFi and leave early.

If you're planning to drive, check here for parking at the stadium. Off-site parking is also available nearby. For more details about parking in the city of Inglewood click here, and for info regarding parking at the Kia Forum click here.

Parking zones typically open between two to four hours prior to events. Check your event parking pass for the event-specific parking hours.

If you're looking to avoid traffic entirely, public transportation is also an option. Visit LA Metro to for bus and train schedules. Metro also directed fans to Rally chartered buses.

Tickets, bags and other rules

Keep your tickets in your mobile wallet. Only mobile tickets from the Ticketmaster app will be accepted, screenshots and PDF's won't be valid.

SoFi will not permit fans without tickets to gather outside the stadium.

Bags must be clear and cannot be bigger than 12x6x12 inches.

If you're planning on bringing a sign, it'll need to be no larger than 3-by-5 feet.

No professional cameras or cameras with extendable or attachable lenses. No professional audio or video gear. No banners or poles.

Click here for a complete list of prohibited items and an A-to-Z stadium guide.