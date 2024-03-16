Beached whale spotted at Little Dune Beach in Malibu

Wildlife experts have been made aware of a beached whale that appears to be stuck on the shore of the Malibu coast.

The California Wildlife Center was made aware of the beached whale Saturday around 8 a.m. when it washed up at Little Dune Beach, roughly half a mile north of Paradise Cove. Experts determined the species was a male gray whale with "no obvious signs for cause of death," according to the center.

NewsChopper 4 was overhead at the scene, where the whale appeared to be in the shallow end of the water.

Wildlife crews plan to leave the whale as is overnight and determine the cause of death on Sunday. The public is asked to stay away from it.