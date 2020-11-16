Bay Area Schools Continue With Campus Reopening Plans Despite Virus Spikes

One South Bay school district is moving forward Monday on its plan to return students to in-person classes, and other Bay Area districts are discussing campus reopening plans this week as coronavirus cases continue to spike.

The San Jose Unified School District is planning a limited reopening of in-person learning, capping capacity at 12 to 16 students per class depending on the grade. Teachers and students must remain in designated spaces.

Priority placement will be given to special needs students, students who are homeless or in foster care and students who have at least one parent or guardian who is an essential worker.

In San Francisco, city workers Monday will inspect each classroom to ensure they have functioning sinks, windows that open and furniture that can be moved.

San Francisco Unified trustees on Tuesday are expected to discuss returning to in-person instruction starting Jan. 25, prioritizing students from transitional kindergarten to first grade and those with special needs.

Middle and high school administrators in the city must submit reopening plans in January.

Officials with Santa Rosa City Schools also are considering a late January return to campuses for their youngest students. The district is considering two hybrid plans that would have students on campus just a few times a week or just in the morning or afternoon hours.

All the planning, however, could be change quickly as COVID-19 case rates rise.