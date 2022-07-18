Anti-Semitic Symbols Etched on Cars in Berkeley, Police Investigating as Hate Crime

Berkeley police are investigating a hate crime Monday after anti-Semitic symbols were etched on cars over the weekend.

The three cars were on Monterey Avenue, parked close to one another, and a fourth car parked in the area had its window smashed.

“It’s very troubling, it’s actually frightening,” said Suzanne Fox, adding that the frightening part is that someone etched a swastika on her daughter in law's car.

“I think it was random in terms of they don’t know who lives here they just targeted this neighborhood,” she said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A similar investigation was opened when anti-Semitic flyers, linked to a fringe white supremacist group, were thrown in driveways in Berkeley and other Bay Area cities back in February.

One victim, who did not want to be identified, said he’s angry and that this should not be tolerated.

He wants these actions to be condemned.

He also said this hits too close to home because his parents were victims of the holocaust.

“The irony of me coming here from Florida to my hometown Berkeley there’s such a right wing movement in Florida I did not expect that to happen here,” he said.